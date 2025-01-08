Erdogan calls Syrian revolution turning point for Turkey, region

(MENAFN) Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the Syrian as a “historic opportunity” for Turkey and its neighboring region on Tuesday, reiterating the nation’s commitment to eradicating terrorism.



Speaking at the Administrators’ Day program in Ankara, Erdogan stated “The Syrian revolution has opened a critical window of opportunity for both our nation and the region. We are determined to achieve our vision of a terror-free Turkey.”



Erdogan stressed the significance of the developments in Syria, a country sharing a 910-kilometer (565-mile) border with Turkey, and expressed deep concern over the ongoing conflict.



He highlighted the atrocities revealed from Sednaya Prison as a grim reminder of the inhumane regime that ruled Syria for years, noting that new disturbing reports emerge regularly.



Erdogan estimated the damages from Syria’s 13-year civil war to exceed $500 billion, emphasizing that on-the-ground assessments indicate an even graver reality.



“Syria’s recovery requires a holistic and long-term reconstruction strategy,” he said, emphasizing the importance of sustained efforts and international cooperation.



He also called for the active involvement of the Arab and Islamic world in supporting Syria’s path to rebuilding and recovery.

