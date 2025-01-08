Donald Trump Shares Distorted Map Showing Canada Part Of US, Justin Trudeau's Party Clears 'Confusion'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President-elect Donald took to social TRUTH to share a map showing Canada a part of the United States (US). "Oh Canada!," he wrote as posted a picture of distorted map of the US.

Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party was quick to respond. The Liberal Party posted on X an image, clearly distinguishing between the areas which are part of the "United States" and which are“Not the United States”.

Trump has repeatedly referred to Canada as the "51st State". He said on Tuesday that he will use "economic force" and not“military force to acquire Canada.

| Donald Trump shares strategy to make Canada 51st US State, Trudeau hits back

Trump's comments came after Trudeau announced his plans to resign as the Canadian Prime Minister. Trudeau said earlier he would stay on both as prime minister and Liberal head until the party chooses a new leader to take it into the next election, which must be held by late October this year.

'Canada, 51st US State'

In recent weeks, Trump has said that Canada should become the 51st state of the US. He even used Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement of his plan to step down as PM and Liberal Party leader to reiterate his stance that Canada becomes the 51st state of the US.

During a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida , Trump was asked whether he would also use the military to acquire Canada. Trump responded,“No, economic force.”

"Because Canada and the United States , that would really be something. You get rid of that artificially-drawn line and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security - don't forget, we basically protect Canada.”

US and Canada on Google maps

| Tesla Cybertruck explosion: US Soldier used ChatGPT to plot attack, police say





Trudeau hit back over Trump's comments, saying,“There isn't a snowball's chance in hel that Canada would become part of the United States. Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other's biggest trading and security partner.”

Trump, meanwhile, refused to rule out the use of military force to take control of the Panama Canal and Greenland. "No, I can't assure you on either of those two, but I can say this, we need them for economic security," Trump said.

| 'Gulf of America': Donald Trump announces plans to rename Gulf of Mexico

Since his election, Trump has repeatedly expressed his interest in gaining control of the Panama Canal and Greenland. Trump, for the first time on Tuesday, suggested using the military to achieve his goal, according to a CNN report.

Trump's remarks come a day after US Congress certified his election victory with no objections from any lawmakers as the tally of states was announced on the House floor.

| He's a factory owner and friends with Trump. That makes tariffs personal.

Donald Trump won 312 electoral votes, a total that was confirmed during the certification on Monday, The Hill reported. This marks the final step in the election process before Trump returns to the White House on January 20.

(With inputs from agencies)