INFLUENCE IN ACTION BRINGS MORE BUSINESS TO ENTREPRENEURS REACHES #1 BEST SELLER STATUS

- Robert J. Smith, MFAWINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After reaching #1 in pre-sales on Amazon, the world's largest bookseller, INFLUENCE IN ACTION BRINGS MORE BUSINESS TO ENTREPRENEURS has become a #1 New Release in Direct Marketing right out of the gate.As part of Robert J. Smith, MFA's #1 Best Selling, INFLUENCE IN ACTION series, Sharon L. Roznowski, M.Ed., Anish Verma and Leelan Rodriguez have reached #1 Best Seller status with the second book in the series, following the #1 Best Seller INFLUENCE IN ACTION GAINS PROVEN RESULTS AND DRIVES SALES.Upcoming books in the INFLUENCE IN ACTION series include; INFLUENCE IN ACTION TO EDUCATE STUDENTS, INFLUENCE IN ACTION FOR SALES PROFESSIONALS, INFLUENCE IN ACTION FOR AUTOMOTIVE PROFESSIONALS, INFLUENCE IN ACTION FOR HYPNOTISTS AND HYPNOTHERAPISTS, INFLUENCE IN ACTION FOR EFFECTIVE LEADERS, and many others.Interested co-authors may reach out to Robert J. Smith, MFA directly at (407) 508-0200 and/or ... to be considered.The Father of Factual Storytelling, Smith's mastery of combining facts with compelling stories led to record sales with Coca-Cola USA, as well as with several financial services giants. Smith reached #1 worldwide sales production rankings at AXA Financial, The Equitable, Mutual of New York (MONY) and BankAtlantic.He set records at John Hancock and New York Life. His name is enshrined in a plaque on Madison Avenue.Smith helps Entrepreneurs and Fortune 500 Company professionals with his trademark The One Thing that can help them reach greater heights in business than they ever thought possible.He concurrently earned his Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in Creative Writing as Valedictorian at Full Sail University and his Feature Film Writing degree with Distinction at UCLA and holds a Certificate in Leadership from the University of Michigan specializing in Influencing People.Smith's blend of business acumen and story structure brings clients the best of both worlds; first in class creativity to attract more customers, and proven sales methods to increase volume, retain business, and gain referrals.Smith helps clients reach Top 1% rankings as well as Top of Google Searches. Robert J. Smith Productions on IMDbSmith's #1 Best Selling INFLUENCE IN ACTION series provides professionals the opportunity to become #1 Best Selling Authors for the very first time. SALES GENIUS #1 was a #1 Best Seller. His comic books SHORT ATTENTION SPAN DAN and THE ADVENTURES OF INSURANCEMAN, Robert J. Smith's Amazon Author PageHe's regularly featured on ABC, CBS, CW, FOX, NBC, and WGN. .Smith raised millions for charity, regularly volunteers in schools and lives in Winter Garden, Florida.Sharon L. Roznowski, M.Ed. is a leading and innovative teacher in the Orange County Public School system. She formerly taught in Hernando County Public Schools, Ingham County Public Schools and in the Eaton County Public School system. Sharon is a graduate of Michigan State University with a Master's degree from Saint Leo University.Anish Verma is a sought-after Leadership Coach, Transformation Leader, and Entrepreneur with over 27 years of experience in IT, management consulting, operations, and executive coaching. His career journey with industry giants like IBM, Capgemini, and Tata Motors has shaped his deep expertise in leadership, team optimization, and driving business success.Known for his results-driven coaching style, Mr. Verma empowers CEOs, business owners, and high-performing executives to achieve breakthrough success without burnout. His proven Smart Success Systems are grounded in science-backed methodologies and deliver measurable results, helping his clients optimize performance, lead with impact, and unlock their full potential.During his corporate career, Mr. Verma managed multimillion-dollar projects and global teams across industries, cultivating a fascination with understanding why certain individuals and teams outperform others. This curiosity led him on a transformative quest to explore the key drivers of success.After studying under renowned thought leaders like Dr. John Maxwell, Dr. Daniel Amen, Dr. Joseph McLendon III, and Paul Martinelli, as well as immersing himself in over 100 books on leadership and mindset, Mr. Verma identified mindset as the critical differentiator between ordinary and extraordinary success.As the Chief Coach and Mentor at Empower Mindset, Mr. Verma helps leaders build self-awareness, develop actionable strategies, and create sustainable systems for success. His coaching philosophy centers on three guiding principles:1.You cannot improve what you cannot measure.2.Success is a result of systems, not luck.3.What works for one person may not work for another.This personalized, systems-oriented approach has enabled Mr. Verma to transform his own life-reversing type 2 diabetes, building a multi-million-dollar business, and co-founding an innovative AI company that automates technical bid evaluations in the Oil and Gas industry.In addition to coaching, Mr. Verma shares his expertise as the host of the popular podcast, "Empower Your Mind for Success", and as the creator of The Science of Inspiration Summit, where he interviews leading authors, entrepreneurs, and influencers. His mission is to help leaders harness the power of self-awareness and inspiration to drive meaningful, long-lasting change in their organizations and lives.At IBM and Capgemini, Mr. Verma excelled as a Client Partner, aligning client priorities with strategic transformation initiatives. His expertise in sales, marketing, digital engineering, and global program delivery has earned him a reputation for delivering exceptional value and innovative solutions in complex business environments.Mr. Verma's coaching delivers tangible results:.Clarity and confidence to lead effectively under pressure..Systematic frameworks for achieving goals without sacrificing well-being..Enhanced team dynamics and leadership capabilities to inspire peak performance.Based in Detroit, MI, Mr. Verma enjoys life with his wife, Pallavi, their daughters Mahek and Sarahi, and their energetic Wheaten Terrier, Milo. When he's not coaching or speaking, you'll find him on the tennis court or cheering for the Detroit Lions.Learn more about Mr. Verma's transformative coaching services at Empower Mindset.Leelan Rodriguez is the dynamic founder of Breakneck Leadership & Team Management Consulting. He's on a mission to help individuals and teams build resilience while embracing purpose-driven leadership. With a knack for turning challenges into steppingstones, Leelan provides actionable strategies that foster genuine growth and development.Leelan's leadership adventure kicked off at the Southeast Academy of Military and Law Enforcement High School, where he sharpened essential skills in team management, problem-solving, and mentorship. His enthusiasm for nurturing talent didn't stop there; he took on the role of Youth Director at the Door of Hope Youth and Family Resource Center, where he collaborated with dedicated teams to roll out impactful programs for young people and families.But Leelan's expertise doesn't just come from experience-it's backed a list web 2 of professional certifications. He is a Maxwell Leadership Certified Team Member, Speaker, and Coach (MLCT), a skilled DISC Trainer, and holds certification in Return-Based Assessment (RBA). These accolades not only establish his credibility but also arm him with the essential tools to help others master impactful leadership skills that result in tangible success.At the heart of Leelan's mission is his belief in the transformative power of personal experiences. By helping individuals recognize their unique journeys, he empowers them to make a positive difference in their communities.In essence, Leelan Rodriguez is more than just a consultant; he's a true catalyst for change. He's dedicated to cultivating a new generation of resilient leaders ready to tackle any obstacle that comes their way. If you're eager to boost your own leadership skills-or those of your team-his practical and strategic approach is your roadmap to success. Don't miss this chance to turn challenges into opportunities for greatness!Readers can expect this #1 Best Selling series to continue to crank out insightful volumes with proven strategies to increase business along hands-on opportunities to access professional providers to help each and every person increase sales, revenues and profits. Overnight results will be obtained and readers can build momentum from there to build thriving businesses and long-lasting legacies.About Robert J. Smith Productions:Smith Profits has been produced game-changing marketing campaigns since the day its founder Robert J. Smith, began with and advertisement that produced dramatic results while at John Hancock in 1993. Smith ProfitsToday, Smith is an award-winning writer and international bestselling author who has set worldwide production records for Fortune Global 500 companies as well as small and medium-sized businesses. Smith published game-changing articles a member of the Forbes Business Council. Featured Forbes Articles.Robert J. Smith Productions is located in Winter Garden, Florida. The company's core businesses include Advertising, Branding, and Content; Public Relations and Influence; Books and Comic Books That Sell Your Company's Products and Services; Television, Commercials and Film. Robert J. Smith ProductionsGround Control, the answer is Brooks Brothers. Smitty wears Brooks Brothers shirts.For more information, visit Robert J. Smith, and follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and IMDb.Media Contacts: Robert J. Smith, MFA, Forbes Business Council (407) 508-0200. ... and Britt Reid ....SOURCE – Amazon Best Seller Lists, Smith, Roznowski, Verma, and Rodriguez

Britt Reid

Robert J. Smith Productions

+ +1 407-508-0200

...

The First Book in the INFLUENCE IN ACTION SERIES

