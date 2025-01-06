The Greet: A Total Solution Provider For Sustainable Reusable Container Systems

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Greet, a pioneering Korean startup specializing in comprehensive reusable container solutions, is set to make its mark at

CES 2025, the world's largest IT and consumer exhibition. The event will take place in Las Vegas, from January 7 to January 10, 2025.

The Greet offers a groundbreaking solution to reduce waste and CO2 emissions by replacing single-use containers. As a leader in Korea's reusable container industry, the company provides an end-to-end lifecycle management system that encompasses the manufacturing, distribution, collection, sanitization, and redistribution of containers. This innovative approach ensures the most efficient circular economy system available in the market.

Innovative Technology on Display at CES 2025

Visitors to CES 2025 can experience The Greet's streamlined container return process, which features sub-10-second deposit refunds, at their booth at the Venetian Expo, Hall G, Eureka Park. A highlight of the exhibit is the 'Drimm Station,' a smart container return kiosk equipped with OTA wireless update capabilities. The Drimm Station enables instant deposit refunds using only a phone and bank account details, eliminating the need for membership registration. This user-friendly system is powered by The Greet's proprietary technology, designed to provide seamless deposit refunds for both domestic and international users.

Drimm Reusable Containers: Revolutionizing the Industry

The Greet's' Drimm Reusable Containers' are designed with a standardized, modular system encompassing 38 container types. These containers are engineered to replace virtually all disposable items and are suitable for various applications, including packaging, delivery, festivals, funeral services, and catering operations. Each container features a unique QR code engraved on its base, which enables real-time tracking of usage frequency, movement history, and current location.

Through its internally developed 'Drimm Platform,' The Greet synchronizes QR code data in real time, creating a reliable and efficient resource circulation system.

Significant Environmental and Business Milestones

As of December 2024, The Greet manages a daily circulation of over 300,000 reusable containers, with cumulative deployments reaching 71.5 million units. This achievement translates to a carbon offset equivalent to 33,500 pine trees or the preservation of a 30-hectare forest ecosystem. The company has also recorded significant financial success, achieving cumulative revenue of USD 6.8 million as of October 2024, marking a 268% year-over-year growth.

"Our significant revenue growth and achievement of the break-even point demonstrate the market validation of our sustainable business model and innovative technology," said Woo-Jeong Yang, CEO of The Greet. "Our participation in CES marks a strategic step toward exploring global market expansion opportunities."

Commitment to Hygiene and Safety Standards

The Greet operates Korea's most extensive reusable container sanitization network and infrastructure. In collaboration with industry leaders from Germany, Japan, and the United States, the company has developed a proprietary 7-stage sanitization process. This system ensures maximum cleaning efficiency and adheres to the highest hygiene and safety standards.

About The Greet

The Greet is a total solution provider for sustainable reusable container systems, committed to reducing environmental impact and advancing the circular economy. For more information about The Greet and its innovative solutions, visit .

