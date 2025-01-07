Ministry Of Public Health Intensifies Awareness Campaigns On Asthma And COPD

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public (MoPH) is intensifying efforts to raise awareness about asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary (COPD). This initiative underscores the importance of informing individuals about these conditions. Awareness not only helps people recognise early symptoms but also enables them to seek timely medical care, thereby preventing the progression of these diseases.

Continuous awareness initiatives contribute to reducing the health and social burden of chronic diseases, improving patients' quality of life, and empowering individuals to make informed health decisions and adopt preventive behaviours. These measures also encourage preventive behaviours that reduce the likelihood of illness and provide guidance on managing the condition effectively.

Sheikh Dr Mohamed bin Hamad Al Thani, Director of the Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention Programs Department at the Ministry of Public Health, stated,“Intensifying awareness surrounding asthma and COPD reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing health awareness about these diseases and providing necessary support for patients and their families. Through this initiative, we aim to empower the community to take effective preventive steps.”



The primary goals of the awareness campaign include promoting early diagnosis and helping individuals recognise symptoms early so they can promptly seek medical assistance and minimise complications. Additionally, the campaign seeks to educate the public on preventive measures, such as reducing environmental risk factors like pollution and adopting healthy lifestyle practices.

The Ministry is implementing a range of awareness activities, including publishing digital and printed media materials, videos, and sharing educational messages via social media. These efforts are part of a comprehensive awareness strategy designed to reduce the prevalence of asthma and COPD, ultimately enhancing the overall health of the community.

Asthma is a chronic respiratory disease affecting around 300 million people worldwide, causing approximately 1,000 deaths daily. In Qatar, the prevalence of asthma among children is estimated at about 20%, mirroring the global rate, with a noticeable increase among males compared to females. Factors such as obesity, respiratory infections, and family history significantly influence cases. Between 2005 and 2017, Qatar saw a notable increase in asthma cases.

As for COPD, it encompasses respiratory conditions such as chronic bronchitis and emphysema. Smoking remains the primary cause of COPD, although environmental pollution and genetic factors may also contribute. COPD is responsible for approximately three million deaths annually worldwide.