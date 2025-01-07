Ukraine's Trade Turnover Reaches $112.3B In 2024
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During 2024, Ukraine's trade turnover reached $112.3 billion.
The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State customs Service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“In 2024, Ukraine imported $70.7 billion worth of goods and exported $41.6 billion worth of goods. Overall, the trade turnover increased by 13% compared to $99.4 billion in 2023,” the report states.
The taxable imports came to $57.4 billion last year, which is 81% of the total imports.
According to the agency, the tax load reached $0.51 per kilogram of taxable imports in 2024, which is 5% higher compared to 2023.
Ukraine imported goods mainly from China ($14.4 billion), Poland ($7 billion), and Germany ($5.4 billion). Ukraine's exports went mostly to Poland ($4.7 billion), Spain ($2.9 billion), and Germany ($2.8 billion).
In 2024, 65% of imported goods were as follows: machinery, equipment and motor vehicles ($25 billion); chemical products ($11.7 billion); fuel and energy products ($8.9 billion).
Ukraine's exported goods consisted mainly of food products ($24.6 billion); metal and products thereof ($4.4 billion); machinery, equipment and motor vehicles ($3.5 billion).
During 2024, Ukraine's budget received UAH 311.3 million from the customs clearance of exported goods subject to export duties.
A reminder that, during 2023, Ukraine imported $63.5 billion worth of goods and exported $36 billion worth of goods.
