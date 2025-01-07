Iran puts January 2025 crude oil costs for international markets

(MENAFN) The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has announced its official oil prices for January 2025, according to IRNA. For the Asian market, Iran light crude is priced at USD1.35 per barrel above the base price, which is determined by the Oman/Dubai crude benchmarks.



The NIOC's International Affairs Department has detailed the pricing for various grades of Iranian crude oil. In Northwest Europe and South Africa, Iran light crude will be priced USD2.70 per barrel below Brent, Iran heavy crude USD4.50 per barrel below Brent, and Forouzan crude USD4.70 per barrel below Brent.



In the Mediterranean market, Iran light crude will be priced USD2.60 per barrel below Brent, Iran heavy crude USD4.70 per barrel below Brent, and Forouzan crude USD4.60 per barrel below Brent. For the Asian market, Iran light crude will be USD1.35 per barrel above the Oman/Dubai base price, while Iran heavy crude will be USD0.80 per barrel below the base price, and Forouzan crude USD0.55 per barrel below the base price.



The NIOC adjusts its crude oil prices monthly to reflect market conditions and global trends.

