The Brookbush Institute Updates The Course 'Anterior Oblique Subsystem'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anterior Oblique Subsystem -

Find out how the rectus abdominis, abdominal fascia, external obliques, and anterior adductors work together to aid in stabilization and movement.

- Joe Schwartz - NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Excerpt from the course: Anterior Oblique SubsystemAdditional subsystem course: Posterior Oblique SubsystemRelated to: Myofascial SlingINTRODUCTION:This course describes the anterior oblique subsystem (AOS), a concept originally proposed by Vleeming et al. (1). However, similar concepts have also been proposed, such as the anterior oblique sling, anterior oblique myofascial synergy, myofascial lines, anatomy trains, myofascial meridians, superficial front line, functional line, spiral line, and the serape effect.The Anterior Oblique Subsystem (AOS) is comprised of:- Rectus abdominis and pyramidalis- Abdominal Fascia (Anterior layer)- External Obliques- Anterior Adductors- Potentially- Pectoralis Major- Serratus AnteriorFUNCTION (BRIEF):- Concentric Function: Pushing, rotation "inward," and multi-segmental flexion- Isometric Function: Transfer of force between lower and upper extremities and stabilization of the hips, sacroiliac joint, pubic symphysis, lumbar spine, and thoracic spine.- Eccentric Function: Decelerate pushing, rotation "outward," and multi-segmental extension.PRACTICAL APPLICATIONCore- Static Chop and Progression- Planks and ProgressionsIntegrated Exercise- Legs with PushCommon Maladaptive Behavior- Over-activeThe concepts and techniques described in this course may be particularly beneficial for neuromuscular re-education, coordination, motor pattern integration, whole-body strength, functional strength, and sports performance. Sports medicine professionals (personal trainers, fitness instructors, physical therapists, massage therapists, chiropractors, occupational therapists, athletic trainers, etc.) should consider adding these exercises to their repertoire to improve the outcomes of their integrated exercise programs, sports performance programs, and therapeutic (rehabilitation) interventions.Pre-approved for Continuing Education Credits for:- Athletic Trainers- Chiropractors- Group Exercise Instructors- Massage Therapists- Occupational Therapists - Intermediate- Personal Trainers- Physical Therapists- Physical Therapy Assistants- Yoga InstructorsThis Course Includes:- AI Tutor- Webinar- Study Guide- Text and Illustrations- Audio Voice-over- Research Review- Technique Videos- Case Study and Sample Routine- Practice Exam- Pre-approved Final ExamFOR MORE, FOLLOW THE LINK TO THE COURSE.

Brent Brookbush

Brookbush Institute

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.