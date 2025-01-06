Citipost Global Launches Velociti Transforming The Mailstream To Maximise ROI And Deliver Market Transparency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading international mail operator Citipost Global has announced that it has launched the UK's first milestone-tracked international letter service.

- Jack Easton, Citipost Global Managing DirectorLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Citipost International, one of the UK's leading international mail operators today announced that it has rebranded as Citipost Global , coinciding with the launch of Velociti , the UK's first milestone-tracked international letter service.This market-leading offering promises to transform how businesses manage, fulfil, and measure their global mail campaigns, addressing long-standing challenges in the industry.Velociti is powered by advanced data integrations and partnerships with trusted international networks. This ensures seamless visibility throughout the mailing process, with data collected at key milestones, such as handover points between carriers, entry into international/local networks and final mile delivery confirmations where available.The service from Citipost Global also proactively audits all major channels and management information with advanced cellular tracking technology and validation to enhance the data deliverables.The launch of Citipost Global's Extra Territorial Office of Exchange (ETOE) partnership with Correos, the Spanish national postal provider, marks a significant moment in the company's global strategy. Unlike other ETOEs, Citipost Global remains independently owned, allowing the flexibility to strategically select postal partners that align with its vision.This partnership enhances the reach and flexibility of its Velociti brand, opening doors to harder-to-reach markets worldwide. As a leading international business operating on both sides of the Atlantic, this move represents a key step in Citipost Global's ongoing expansion.Vinny Mannion, Citipost Global's Head of Strategy and Growth, emphasises that this innovation comes at a critical time for the direct marketing industry. "Big data and advances in digital technology have opened up significant opportunities in multi-channel marketing campaigns," says Mannion. "The challenge has been that companies need to plan and track mail to ensure it lands at the right time, which was not an option previously."Jack Easton, Managing Director adds:“Businesses today demand more than delivery-they need assurance. Velociti not only meets that need but sets a benchmark for how international mail should be tracked and measured. It's a significant leap forward for direct marketers and businesses with a global reach.”Velociti offers tracking, real-time updates, in-country confirmations, and a premium service throughout the mailstream. This is particularly significant for direct marketing companies and businesses with a global customer base. Velociti allows companies to monitor delivery progress in real time, analyse performance metrics across regions, and adjust strategies based on concrete data.Citipost Global goes even further by providing the latest in-country transit results for all major destinations, fully closing the loop, and allowing clients to manage their campaign delivery window from inception to the letterbox, eliminating any doubt about whether a campaign was successful. With Velociti, you always know when your campaign has been delivered.Citipost Global's's direct routing system currently fulfils millions of items each month, partnering with multiple in-country operators, including Spain's state-owned postal service Correos."We are expecting to see significant growth in European, North and Latin American Markets, with many British brands looking to capitalise on emerging markets and the exceptional return on investment mail marketing offers," concludes Easton. "Velociti represents a significant investment from Citipost Global in addressing international mail's biggest pain points, and we are excited to launch the service today."About Citipost GlobalCitipost Global (formerly Citipost International), a division of Citipost Ltd, is a leading provider of international mail solutions, handling millions of items monthly. As part of the Citipost Ltd family, the business operates alongside other growing divisions, including Citilogistics, Citipost Mail, Home Move Box and i2i, showcasing the company's diverse and ever-expanding portfolio within the industry.For more information about Velociti and Citipost Global's international mail services, please visit or contact: ... 02032600100

