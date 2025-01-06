Kent Outdoors Appoints Nate Romney As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Romney is a senior executive with over 20 years of experience leading finance, accounting and operations departments, and has a history of creating high valuation and building scalable processes and corporate structure. He brings years of experience working with capital structures that are similar to Kent Outdoors, with a focus on private equity-backed businesses in technology, ecommerce, specialty retail and consumer products. Romney will be based out of Kent Outdoors' Salt Lake City headquarters.

"We're pleased to have Nate joining the Kent Outdoors team as we grow and enter this next phase of the business," said Randy Hales, Chief Executive Officer. "He is aligned with our culture and leadership principles, is intentional about addressing challenges and is a strong, effective leader and communicator who quickly builds rapport and trust with colleagues. His experience and background with the complexities of a multi-brand, multi-operating unit business is a great fit for Kent."

Romney brings experience as a CFO at a private equity-sponsored consumer products company that was acquired under his leadership. He has also filled CFO roles at a SaaS software technology company specializing in AI communications and a specialty produce / agriculture company.

"Kent Outdoors is a dynamic company with an experienced and proactive executive team," said Romney. "Each of the brands in the Kent Outdoor portfolio has a unique value proposition, and the outdoor, watersport and active lifestyle verticals are poised for growth. It's an honor to join Kent Outdoors."

About Kent Outdoors:

Founded in 1959 in New London, Ohio, Kent Outdoors is a diverse platform of outdoor brands with a broad product set spanning personal flotation devices, wakeboards, water skis, towable tubes, snowboards and more. The Company's portfolio of more than 15 iconic brands comprises industry- leading names such as BOTE, HO/Hyperlite, Connelly, O'Brien, Liquid Force, Onyx, Aquaglide, Barefoot/Fatsac and Arbor Snowboards (managed by agreement with the Arbor Collective), which have all contributed to the Company's long-term success in serving a broad base of action sports participants of all ages and skill levels.

Media Contact:

Matt Bennett

ECHOS Brand Communications

[email protected]

303-647-5570

SOURCE Kent Outdoors