Rheinmetall To Send Ukraine Another 180K Rounds For Gepards

The of Defense of Ukraine has ordered from Rheinmetall additional 35-mm munitions for the Gepard system in December 2024. The latest order includes 180,000 tHEI-T (high-explosive incendiary with tracer) munitions.

The order value is in the high double-digit million euro range and financed by Germany, the report says.

In February 2023, Rheinmetall received an order to supply Ukraine with 300,000 rounds for the Gepard.

The ordered ammunition can be used to effectively combat various targets in the air, such as drones. It will be produced at Rheinmetall's Unterlüß site in Lower Saxony. Due to the increased demand for 35mm ammunition in spring 2023, the production line was rebuilt there.

To date, Germany has handed over a total of 55 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine, which had been decommissioned by the Bundeswehr.

Rheinmetall has also supplied the attacked country with various state-of-the-art anti-aircraft systems, such as the Skynex with the AHEAD programmable airburst ammunition.

As reported, Rheinmetall is the world's leading manufacturer of gun-based air defense systems and the only supplier of a full range of fire control systems, protected and integrated guided missile launchers, etc. The portfolio is complemented by air surveillance systems and radar technology involving search and detection radars.

In addition to these assets, the company supplies armored vehicles and runs a joint venture in Ukraine.

