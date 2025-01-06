India’S Mindset To 'Intimidate' Australia’S Rookie Players Didn’T Pay Off: Johnson

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Former Australia fast-bowler Mitchell Johnson believes that India 'two vs 11' mindset to intimidate the Australian rookie players like Sam Konstas and Beau Webster during the recent Sydney Test didn't pay off.

In the match, India suffered a six-wicket defeat at Sydney, as Australia won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 after a decade.“The Indian side appeared to embrace the mindset that it was“two against 11” out in the middle, aiming to make the Aussie batters feel isolated and under pressure. The focus was on not just testing the technical skills of their opponents but also challenging their mental toughness.

“In Test cricket, it's crucial to create that environment, one where the batters are distracted from their primary objective. This psychological edge can often prove to be just as important as any physical skill in the game. Trying to intimidate the Aussie rookies didn't really pay off with both Konstas and Beau Webster proving their worth," wrote Johnson in his column for The Nightly on Monday.

At the same time, Johnson reckoned Konstas taking on Jasprit Bumrah in a verbal volley on day one was not a praiseworthy act. "I appreciate what Konstas was trying to do by supporting his teammate, but it was simply the wrong time for that kind of engagement. At that late stage of the day, there could only be one winner.

“I wonder if Khawaja had a chat with Konstas or if any of the other senior players offered him some advice after the day's play on how to navigate such situations. This highlights a crucial aspect of introducing new players to the team: they need the guidance of experienced teammates to understand how to handle various scenarios within the game's dynamics."

He signed off by saying Webster, who had a debut to remember with scores of 57 and 39 not out, apart from taking a wicket and grabbing two sharp catches, can be a regular fixture in the Australian Test team for the foreseeable future.

“No one deserved to hit the winning runs for Australia on Sunday more than Webster. His dream debut in the baggy green was more than a decade in the making and his strong performance not just with bat and ball but also in the field has put not just all-rounder Cameron Green on notice but he top six batters as well.

“Webster's debut at the SCG was a moment filled with joy and personal significance for him, evident in the big smile he wore. It wasn't just the cherished cap he received but also the way he approached the game that stood out.

“His demeanour during media interactions suggested he felt comfortable in his role and then the way he played, treating it as another day at the office rather than a pressure-filled debut. At 31, Webster brings a wealth of experience, combining youthful energy with the wisdom of seasoned play.”

“His confident yet relaxed attitude could be a significant asset for the team, suggesting he's not just a player but also a potential motivator in the dressing room. It's clear that Webster fits well into the team dynamic and could play a vital role moving forward.”