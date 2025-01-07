Gaza On Brink Of Humanitarian Crisis As Israel Blocks Fuel Entry

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Palestinian of in Gaza warned today of an impending humanitarian disaster due to the ongoing Israeli blockade that is preventing entry of adequate and products into the Gaza Strip, severely impacting all sectors of life.

In a statement, the Ministry highlighted that hospitals are running out of fuel due to Israel's policy on fuel entry since start of the war.

It warned of a real catastrophe affecting hospitals, oxygen stations, refrigerators, and incubators in the remaining operational health facilities across the Gaza Strip due to the fuel shortage.

The Ministry also reported that Israel is forcing aid convoys, including fuel trucks, to take uninhabited routes, leading to thefts under Israeli protection.

The Ministry has called on all concerned international and humanitarian organizations to urgently intervene to provide and secure fuel to operate generators in hospitals and health centers.

In a related development, Khan Yunis Municipality announced that water, sewage, and waste collection services have nearly come to a halt, with essential services dropping to 40 percent due to depletion of fuel reserves.

The municipality explained that the fuel needed to operate water pumps, sewage stations, and waste collection vehicles is running out, as the delivery of necessary fuel from partner organizations has been irregular and insufficient.

The municipality stressed its ongoing efforts to maintain at least basic services despite the difficult conditions caused by the ongoing Israeli assault, which has led to widespread destruction in water, sanitation, roads, and waste management.

The municipality also emphasized its responsibility to more than one million displaced people in the city, as reported by international organizations, continuing its efforts to alleviate their suffering.

Since the Israeli offensive began on October 7, 2023, Israel has been blocking entry of sufficient fuel, gas, and petroleum into Gaza, leading to severe health and humanitarian crises as power generators in hospitals, bakeries, and essential service sectors have shut down.