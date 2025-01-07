Samsung Galaxy S25 Release Date Announced How To Watch Online

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) has announced that it will host its newest Galaxy Unpacked event at the end of this month.

The Galaxy Unpacked event will give Samsung users a look at the newest Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The South Korean company, in a on its website announced the date of event. The short clip teasing the event opened with a woman's voice saying "Hey, when is the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked?", as if talking to the phone's AI assistant. The woman then continued to ask the assistant to "add it to my calendar". The video then fades to reveal the date of the event, which will be held on January 22, 2025. The Galaxy Unpacked launch will take place in San Jose, California. The tech giant has already opened pre-registration for all those wishing to attend the launch online, which will begin at 10pm UAE time. To watch it online, you can head to the Samsung website and reserve a spot. For a limited time, you could also get $50(Dh183.65) in Samsung credit on reserving your spot.