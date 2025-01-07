DPIIT Partners With Stride Ventures To Support Start-Up Funding

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 7 (KNN) The Department for of and Internal Trade has announced a strategic partnership with venture debt firm Stride Ventures, aimed at addressing funding needs of promising start-ups.

The collaboration, revealed on Saturday, marks a significant step in the government's efforts to strengthen the start-up ecosystem.

The partnership is expected to create substantial opportunities for emerging companies by combining assistance with strategic guidance and accessibility.

This comprehensive approach reflects a growing recognition of the diverse support start-ups require beyond mere capital injection.

Joint Secretary Sanjiv emphasised the broader economic implications of this initiative, revealing that Stride Ventures will develop specialised programs and participate in key initiatives like the Bharat Grand Challenge.

These efforts are designed to foster entrepreneurship, drive innovation, and attract investment in India's rapidly evolving start-up landscape.

(KNN Bureau)