After Jordan, Carrefour Announces End Of Operations In Oman From January 7
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
Carrefour, which Majid Al Futtaim owned the exclusive rights to operate in Oman, has officially ceased operations in Oman, the retailer said in a statement on January 7.
The retailer, which is also a popular choice among UAE residents, announced the closure on its official Instagram and facebook page, stating: "As of January 7, 2025, Carrefour will cease all its operations in Oman."
The chain expressed its gratitude to customers for their longstanding support, saying, "We would like to extend our sincerest thanks and gratitude for your continued support throughout the decades," and wished them to remain "well and healthy."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
This announcement follows a similar decision made on November 5, 2024, when Carrefour confirmed it would also be ceasing its operations in Jordan .
The retailer thanked its customers for their support, adding that they "apologise for any inconvenience this decision may have caused".
MENAFN07012025000049011007ID1109065166
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.