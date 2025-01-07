Lebanon Demands End To Israeli Violations Of Lebanese Territory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Najib Mikati today called for a complete and final halt to Israeli violations of Lebanese territory, full deployment of Lebanese across all southern regions, and the return of displaced persons.

In his statement, Mikati revealed that a message was sent to the parties sponsoring the ceasefire agreement, urging the need to end Israeli violations, ensure a full withdrawal from occupied Lebanese lands, and uphold all provisions of UN 1701.

He warned that continued Israeli breaches of the ceasefire threaten the agreement as a whole, expressing hope for an end to hostilities and commencement of reconstruction efforts.

The ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel came into effect on November 27, following more than a year of conflict that left thousands of Lebanese dead or injured and displaced over a million people from the country's south.