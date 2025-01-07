Lebanon Demands End To Israeli Violations Of Lebanese Territory
QNA
Beirut: Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati today called for a complete and final halt to Israeli violations of Lebanese territory, full deployment of Lebanese army across all southern regions, and the return of displaced persons.
In his statement, Mikati revealed that a message was sent to the parties sponsoring the ceasefire agreement, urging the need to end Israeli violations, ensure a full withdrawal from occupied Lebanese lands, and uphold all provisions of UN resolution 1701.
He warned that continued Israeli breaches of the ceasefire threaten the agreement as a whole, expressing hope for an end to hostilities and commencement of reconstruction efforts.
The ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel came into effect on November 27, following more than a year of conflict that left thousands of Lebanese dead or injured and displaced over a million people from the country's south.
