Former Cambodian Opposition MP Shot Dead In Bangkok: Thai Media
AFP
Bangkok: A former Cambodian opposition MP was shot dead by a gunman on a motorcycle in Bangkok on Tuesday, Thai media reported.
"Lim Kimya... died at the scene. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Bureau have launched a manhunt for the assassin," the Bangkok Post reported, adding that the deceased was a dual Cambodian-French national.
Thai police confirmed the death of a Cambodian man without identifying Lim Kimya, telling AFP "we are currently investigating the motives and will provide more information at a later time".
