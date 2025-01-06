Toyota To Share Progress On Woven City At CES 2025
(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Toyota to Share Progress on Woven City at CES 2025
Toyota Motor Corporation will make a presentation on Woven City at the CES 2025 press conference.
Toyota City, Japan, Jan 6, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation will make a presentation on Woven City at the CES 2025 press conference.
The press briefing will be live streamed on this webpage. video from the presentation will be available on-demand after the live stream.
Live stream details
Date / Time
Monday, January 6, 2025, 13:00 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time)
Tuesday, January 7, 2025, 6:00 a.m. (Japan Standard Time)
*The starting time is subject to change depending on the circumstances.
Toyota attendee
Akio Toyoda, Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)
Event detail
Presentation
Related Content:
CES 2025 Teaser: Welcome to Woven City
Toyota Times: Akio Returns to CES―Mark the Calendar for January 7!
Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
MENAFN06012025003415003250ID1109058001
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.