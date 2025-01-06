(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Toyota to Share Progress on Woven City at CES 2025 Toyota Motor Corporation will make a presentation on Woven City at the CES 2025 press conference.

Toyota City, Japan, Jan 6, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation will make a presentation on Woven City at the CES 2025 press conference.

The press briefing will be live streamed on this webpage.







Live stream details

Date / Time

Monday, January 6, 2025, 13:00 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time)

Tuesday, January 7, 2025, 6:00 a.m. (Japan Standard Time)

*The starting time is subject to change depending on the circumstances.

Toyota attendee

Akio Toyoda, Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)

Event detail

Presentation

