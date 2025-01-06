CM Yogi To Launch India's Largest Youth Employment Initiative Targeting 25,000 Beneficiaries

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Jan 6 (KNN) Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath is set to launch the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyam Vikas Abhiyan on January 24, coinciding with UP Diwas, in what is being described as the nation's largest youth employment initiative.



The program aims to generate one lakh jobs annually, with a projected impact on 10 lakh young individuals over the next ten years through the provision of interest-free and guarantee-free loans for entrepreneurial ventures.

The initiative, which aligns with the Chief Minister's vision of transforming the state's youth from job seekers to job creators, will initially support 25,000 beneficiaries through its loan program. This marks a significant step toward fostering self-reliance and economic growth in Uttar Pradesh.

The campaign targets individuals between 21 and 40 years of age who have completed at least Class 8 education and possess skill training.



Prospective entrepreneurs can access the official portal at gov, which offers comprehensive resources including 400 project reports and 600 business ideas, complemented by video content and expert guidance on business establishment and management.

The program features a streamlined digital process where applications are submitted and processed online before being forwarded to banks for approval and disbursement.



To ensure transparency and efficiency, beneficiaries will receive interest subsidies, margin money, and guarantee fees through online transfers, with SMS updates keeping applicants informed of their application status at every stage.

According to Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary of the MSME Department, the initiative represents a crucial step toward achieving Uttar Pradesh's ambitious goal of becoming a one trillion-dollar economy.



Speaking on Sunday, Kumar emphasised that the program embodies the Chief Minister's vision for economic development and youth empowerment in the state.

