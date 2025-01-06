Heavy Rainfall, Unstable Weather Persist In Eastern Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 6 (Petra) -- Eastern Jordan will continue to experience unstable weather conditions on Monday, marked by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and hail, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD). Intermittent showers are expected in these areas, with some parts of the central-eastern regions also witnessing scattered rain during the morning hours.Elsewhere in the country, the weather is forecast to be relatively cold and partly cloudy. Winds will be moderate, ranging from northwesterly to northeasterly, occasionally picking up and causing dust, particularly in desert areas. By evening, weather conditions are expected to gradually stabilize, with a decrease in cloud cover.The JMD report warns of the risks associated with the current weather, including flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas in the eastern regions during the morning hours. Thunderstorms and hail in the east could exacerbate these conditions, while dust may reduce visibility in desert regions. The department also advises caution on wet and slippery roads in areas experiencing rainfall.On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to drop slightly, with cold weather prevailing across most regions. The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will enjoy milder conditions, with low clouds appearing sporadically. Winds will shift to moderate easterlies.The cold weather will persist on Wednesday and Thursday in most areas, while temperatures in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba remain mild. Winds will blow from the southeast at moderate speeds.Today's temperatures in east Amman are expected to range between 14 C and 3 C, while west Amman will see a range of 12 C to 1 C. The northern highlands are forecast to record 13 C to 2 C, and Al-Sharah mountains will see 15 C to 1 C. The Dead Sea will experience temperatures between 22 C and 10 C, while Aqaba will range from 24 C to 9 C.