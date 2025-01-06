Venezuela charges TikTok USD10M over deadly viral challenges

(MENAFN) On Monday, Venezuela's highest court imposed a USD10 million fine on TikTok following viral challenges that authorities claim led to the deaths of three teenagers from chemical substance poisoning.



Supreme Tribunal of Justice Judge Tania D'Amelio stated that TikTok had been negligent in failing to implement "necessary and adequate measures" to prevent the spread of content promoting these dangerous challenges.



The court, which serves as Venezuela’s highest judicial body, also ordered TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, to establish an office in the country and gave the company eight days to pay the fine or face further action.



The funds will be used to "create a TikTok victims fund, aimed at compensating for the psychological, emotional, and physical harm to users, especially children and adolescents," D'Amelio explained.



TikTok acknowledged the severity of the situation during the court proceedings.



According to Venezuelan officials, three teenagers lost their lives and 200 others were poisoned in schools across the country after consuming chemicals as part of social media challenges.

