Denmark’s King Frederick unveils redesigned coat of arms highlighting Greenland, Faroe Islands

(MENAFN) King Frederick of Denmark has unveiled a redesigned royal coat of arms, placing greater emphasis on Greenland and the Faroe Islands. The change follows heightened attention after US President-elect Donald expressed interest in acquiring Greenland.



Previously, Greenland and the Faroe Islands, both self-governed territories of Denmark, shared a single quadrant in the royal coat of arms. The newly updated design, revealed last week, now features a polar bear for Greenland and a ram for the Faroe Islands, with each animal occupying its own distinct quadrant.



“The King aims to modernize the royal coat of arms established in 1972, creating a design that honors both the Commonwealth's present-day character and its rich history and heraldic traditions,” the Danish royal family stated in an official announcement made on New Year's Day.



The statement did not reference President-elect Trump’s plans regarding Greenland, but the change underscores the unique constitutional relationship between Denmark, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands, collectively known as the ‘Danish Commonwealth.’

