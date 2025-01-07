Qatari Experience In Education Is Model To Be Followed: Algerian Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of National Education of the People's Republic of Algeria HE Dr. Mohamed Seghir Saadaoui has praised the Qatari experience in the education field for its integrated institutions and structures, specialized centers and bodies known for their efficiency and excellence. He considered the development witnessed by the education sector in Qatar a model that can be benefited from and emulated.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE the Algerian Minister said that the great efforts made by the State of Qatar to host the 14th ALECSO Conference of Arab Ministers of Education deserve praise for the good organization, noting that the agenda includes many important topics.

He stressed that the issue of empowering teachers and addressing files closely related to comprehensive education reflects positively on the teacher and the learner, indicating that these efforts made by Arab countries are linked to providing comprehensive education for all those deprived of education.

Dr. Saadaoui pointed out that the educational experience in Algeria was presented during the conference, noting that his country sponsors a large number of school students.

He highlighted that educational solidarity is not provided to Algerians, but rather extends to children deprived of education, especially the children of refugees, immigrants, the Palestinian people, the African Sahel countries and others.

He underscored the need for education to be a humanitarian tool that confronts all challenges and pending circumstances facing the issue of inclusive education that includes people with disabilities.

HE the Minister spoke about the experience of specialized education that his country succeeded in through the Higher School for the Deaf and Dumb, which graduated specialized energies from professors in this field, stressing that specialized education is of great importance and leaves positive results in societies.

Concluding, HE Dr. Mohamed Seghir Saadaoui, described the ALECSO conference as a platform that brought stakeholders together to exchange experiences and discuss the key educational initiatives.