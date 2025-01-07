HMPV Scare: Bihar Govt Issues Advisory, Suggests Precautions

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 7 (IANS) The Bihar has taken precautionary measures to address the potential spread of the virus after over five cases of Human Metapneumo Virus (HMPV) have been reported in the country.

Bihar Mangal Pandey has directed authorities to ensure preparedness, issuing guidelines and setting up measures across health institutions in the state.

The Bihar Health Department has instructed hospitals to establish flu desks and prepare for RT-PCR testing to detect the virus.

Additional guidelines have been issued for the monitoring and management of HMPV, a respiratory infection with symptoms similar to Covid-19.

Pandey also directed authorities to regularly monitor patients and daily report of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and severe respiratory infections.

"We have asked officials to deploy training health workers in prevention and management of HMPV, strict implementation of infection control procedures at all health institutions, ensuring the availability of critical resources like ventilators, oxygen, Covid-19 medicines, and testing kits to mitigate risks," Pandey said.

The Health Department emphasised adherence to preventive measures similar to Covid-19 protocols, including frequent handwashing, covering the mouth while coughing or sneezing, maintaining distance from infected individuals, and cleaning and disinfecting items used by infected persons.

Health Minister Mangal Pandey advised immediate consultation at the nearest health centre if respiratory symptoms develop, particularly for vulnerable groups like small children, the elderly, and immune-compromised individuals.

"No specific vaccine or medicine is available for HMPV infection. Symptom-based treatments such as adequate hydration, rest, and oxygen support in severe cases are essential. The state government is fully committed to preventing infection and strengthening health services,” Pandey said.

HMPV is a common respiratory infection that affects people of all age groups, especially young children and the elderly.

While there is no specific vaccine or antiviral treatment for the virus, early diagnosis and supportive care can significantly improve outcomes.

The Bihar government's proactive stance reflects its commitment to managing emerging health challenges.

Hospitals and healthcare facilities have been placed on high alert to tackle any potential surge in cases, ensuring public health safety.