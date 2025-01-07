Al Attiyah Advances To Second Place In Dakar Rally Standings

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Qatari racing driver Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah moved up to second place in the overall standings of Dakar Rally, currently being held in Saudi Arabia, after completing the third stage on Tuesday.

South African driver Saood Variawa - Toyota Gazoo Racing claimed first place in the third stage for the car category, finishing the stage in 3 hours, 16 minutes, and 52 seconds, 33 seconds ahead of French driver Guerlain Chicherit of X-raid Mini, who finished second. American driver Seth Quintero of Toyota Gazoo Racing came third, 1 minute and 48 seconds behind.

Nasser Al Attiyah, five-time Dakar Rally champion, finished sixth, 3 minutes and 34 seconds behind stage winner. He took advantage of Saudi driver Yazeed Al Rajhi's drop to 17th place in the stage, moving up to second in overall standings and narrowing the gap between himself and South Africa's Henk Lategan, the current leader.

Henk Lategan, driving for Toyota, remains in first place overall with a time of 19:04:53, followed by Nasser Al Attiyah 7 minutes and 17 seconds behind, and Swedish driver Mattias Ekstrom of Ford in third, 9 minutes and 34 seconds behind.

Yazeed Al Rajhi dropped to fourth place, 11 minutes and 45 seconds behind, while Brazilian driver Lucas Moraes of Toyota Gazoo Racing is in fifth, 19 minutes and 40 seconds behind.

In the motorcycle category, Spanish rider Lorenzo Santolino won the third stage with a time of 3 hours, 44 minutes, and 34 seconds. Americans Ricky Brabec and Skyler Howes from Honda team finished second and third, 4 minutes and 10 seconds and 4 minutes and 14 seconds behind, respectively. Australian rider Daniel Sanders maintained his lead in the overall standings despite finishing 14th in today's stage.



