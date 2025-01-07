In Kherson, Russian Shell Hit Between High-Rise Buildings

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled the central district of Kherson, a shell hit between high-rise buildings.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson CMA.

“In the afternoon, Russian terrorists from the temporarily occupied left attacked the Central district. The shell hit between high-rise buildings. The blast wave smashed out windows in several buildings,” the statement said.

Video: Head of Kherson CM

According to the CMA, the operational response team of the Kherson City Military Administration has already made door-to-door visits. Employees talked to residents whose homes were damaged, studied their needs and provided consultations.

The video of the shelling was also published by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

It is emphasized that there were no injuries.

As Ukrinform reported, in the Kherson community in the village of Naddniprianske, Russians dropped explosives from a drone near a store, killing a civilian.