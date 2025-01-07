Gaza Genodice: Death Toll Surges To 45,885 Injured At 109,196
Gaza: The Israeli Occupation forces (IOF) murdered at least 45,885 Palestinian civilians and injured at least 109,196 others since the beginning of the genocide that the Israeli occupation has been committing against the Gaza Strip in October 2023, most of whom are children and women.
The Palestinian Ministry of health said today that the IOF committed three massacres against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, murdering at least 31 civilians and injuring at least 57 others.
The Israeli occupation has been committing genocide in the Gaza Strip for 459 days, amid an indescribably massive man-made destruction and famine and deafening international silence.
