Amir, Brazilian President Discuss Cooperation Relations
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed with HE President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the Federative Republic of Brazil, cooperation relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance them.
This came in a phone call HH the Amir received today from HE President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
During the call, the two sides also discussed regional and international developments, especially those related to developments in the region.
