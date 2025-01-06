(MENAFN) On January 5, Andrii Kovalenko, the head of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, reported that the of Ukraine have launched against Russian forces in several directions within Russia’s Kursk Oblast. These actions reflect Ukraine’s ongoing military operations targeting Russian positions on multiple fronts.



Andrii Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, also confirmed the report, sharing the information on his Telegram channel. Yermak referred to the developments in Kursk Oblast as “good news” for Ukraine, adding that Russia is "getting what it deserves" in the wake of these Ukrainian actions.



According to Ukrainian news outlet Liga, Russian military bloggers have claimed that Ukrainian forces have amassed a substantial amount of equipment and personnel in the region. Their reports suggest that Ukrainian troops are launching assaults in the direction of Berdin-Bolshoe Soldatskoe, located northeast of Ukraine-controlled Sudzha. This area lies approximately 70 kilometers from the regional capital, Kursk city, which is a significant location within Russia's defensive line.



These ongoing strikes highlight the intensifying conflict between Ukrainian and Russian forces, particularly in the border areas of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, as the war continues to unfold.

