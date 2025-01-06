Marsh Set To Play For Perth Scorchers In BBL After Sydney Test Omission

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Australia's T20I captain Mitchell Marsh, who was dropped from the Sydney Test against India, is all set to play for the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Marsh, who last played for the Scorchers in their season 11 final triumph over Sydney Sixers, has been added to the Scorchers' squad for their match against the Melbourne Renegades happening at Optus on Tuesday.

The all-rounder was omitted from the Sydney Test due to his poor returns in the series and was replaced by debutant Beau Webster, who amassed scores of 57 and 39 not out, apart from taking a wicket and grabbing two sharp catches.

Marsh had missed the entire BBL season 12 after undergoing ankle surgery and was unavailable for 13th season of the tournament after winning his spot back in the Australian Test team.

The return of Marsh to the Scorchers' sees replacement player Bryce Jackson drop out of the 14-player squad.

Marsh could be available for a longer BBL stint with the Scorchers if he isn't named in the squad for the two-Test Sri Lanka tour, starting later this month in Galle. The Australia Test team, who will be defending their World Test Championship crown at Lord's in June against South Africa, will also have a pre-tour camp in Dubai.

Fast-bowler Jhye Richardson, who missed three of Scorchers' last four matches after being called up for Australia's last two Border-Gavaskar Trophy Tests against India, is also added to the squad for Tuesday's clash.

Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar has been named in the Scorchers squad as he continues his recovery from back spasms that kept him out of the side's last match against Sydney Thunder. England wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Hurst has been left out after managing 64 runs in five matches of this season, with New Zealand's Finn Allen likely to take up keeping duties.

Scorchers squad for game against Renegades: Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Finn Allen (New Zealand), Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Matt Kelly, Mitchell Marsh, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Spoors, Andrew Tye