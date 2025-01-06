Winzo And Tata Memorial Hospital Invest To Set-Up India's First Gene Counseling Facility To Combat Cancer

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 6th, January 2025: WinZO launched the initiative 'Play to Prevent Cancer' to raise funds for early cancer detection through gene counselling and also to create awareness for its 200 million user bases on the critical role of early cancer detection. Through its 'Play to Prevent Cancer' hour on its platform, WinZO raised funds from its users and its 200 team members matched the amount raised through its user base to expand the total donation. This amount was donated to Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research, and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) at Tata Memorial Hospital and will be used to train the gene counselling team at the Tata Memorial Hospital.



WinZO opted to scale India's early cancer detection capabilities since cancer has now become one of leading causes of death and imposes heavy burden on the patients, their caregivers, and families at large. During 2000-2019, ~13 mn Indians lost their lives to 23 forms of cancer; this is twice the size of Singapore. In 2022, globally there were 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million deaths. The number of new annual cases is expected to rise to new 35 million cases by 2050. However, during the last 20 years, there have been significant breakthroughs in cancer prevention, treatment, and palliative care. The most impactful intervention comes at the stage of Genetic Counselling, rapidly emerging as the pivotal tool to preempt and mitigate the risk of cancer. The partnership between WinZO, India's largest interactive social gaming platform, and Tata Memorial Hospital aims to address the burgeoning risk of cancer through genetic counselling to improve knowledge of genetics prone to cancer and support early detection and treatment among prospective cancer patients in India.



The focus of the initiative is skill development for genetic counselling, supporting critical interventions on gene reporting & screening, and family counselling. Such investment in skilling and training on gene counselling is likely to have a network effect on how we address the concerns around cancer prevention, awareness, and early detection. This intervention will expand India's capacity to provide genetic counselling through the country's low-cost genetic testing lab at Tata Memorial Hospital, allowing more Indians from different socioeconomic backgrounds to access this critical intervention.



Dr. Rajiv Sarin, Head of the Cancer Genetics Clinic and Cancer Genetics/Genomics Lab at Tata Memorial Hospital, emphasized the importance of capacity building and skilling:“I thank WinZO and its users for their invaluable contributions. Their support for Genetic Counselling Professionals will be crucial in assisting millions of Indians diagnosed with cancer. These Cancer Genetic Professionals would provide timely, culturally sensitive, individualised, and evidence-based genetic counselling to cancer patients To maximize the impact of donated resources, such as equipment or infrastructure, we need an army of well-trained, motivated professionals.”



The journey of a cancer patient and their caregivers is also riddled with mental health challenges. Data shows that up to 20% of cancer patients experience depression, and 10% experience anxiety, regardless of the treatment phase or point in the disease trajectory. The same data also mentions that over 35–40% of cancer patients have a diagnosable psychiatric disorder, including neuropsychiatric manifestations and stress-related, neurocognitive, adjustment, and somatic symptom disorders. Together, these challenges increase the suicide risk of patients and loneliness, particularly in the early stages after diagnosis.



Games on WinZO's platform also often serve as a therapeutic tool to reduce stress, anxiety, and social isolation related to illness, providing distraction through entertainment, and enhancing mental agility among cancer patients. Casual social games like on WinZO's platform offers cancer patients an avenue to explore alternative coping methods by playing games that improve cognitive benefits such as attention control, cognitive flexibility, and information processing, thereby addressing symptoms of depression and anxiety. WinZO's users highlighted how its games have struck a chord with patients undergoing cancer treatment and facing the associated mental health challenges. They have mentioned how it made them part of the larger community and provided a sense of belonging through physical isolation. This drastically reduced their anxiety, depression, and loneliness. Nachiket Mor, Scientist at The Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health, further highlighted the potential of gaming in healthcare, "Cancer patients often face significant mental health challenges, with up to 90% experiencing anxiety and many older adults battling loneliness post-diagnosis. The fight against cancer can leave you with long-term mental health issues, not only for the patient but also for their families. Online gaming offers a promising yet underutilized tool to support mental well-being, improve treatment adherence, and educate patients in an engaging and non-intimidating way. By integrating gaming into cancer care, we can foster resilience, enhance patient support, and create a more compassionate healthcare system, providing a significant avenue to support patients during times of crisis and for addressing long-term challenges such as depression, anxiety, and more."



A cancer survivor and user of WinZO, shared their experience, "Gaming on WinZO's platform was a huge relief for me. Whenever I felt anxious or overwhelmed, I would take a few minutes to play, focusing on my strategy and the game rather than my worries. The fast-paced games, often lasting just 2-3 minutes, redirected my energy toward something positive and mentally engaging. Whether solving word puzzles or working with numbers, these games distracted me and built my mental skills, keeping me motivated and optimistic during challenging times.”





About WinZO



WinZO is the largest social gaming and interactive entertainment platform in India. Launched in early 2018, the Company partners with third-party developers to host games on their platform, where users can enjoy personalized multiplayer gameplay experiences. The platform is available in 15 languages such as English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, and Bhojpuri, with over 200 million registered users. The WinZO platform facilitates over 5 billion game plays across a portfolio of 100+ games. WinZO is focused on building an enthusiastic community of gamers and gaming influencers in Tier 2 – 5 cities in India. The company envisions a future where the WinZO platform can deliver a culturally relevant and enjoyable experience in the Indian gaming ecosystem, monetized through a unique micro-transaction model.​​



WinZO, a series-C funded venture, has raised $100 million from Marquee gaming and entertainment investors such as Griffin Gaming Partners, Courtside Ventures, Makers Fund, all of whom made their first investment in the Indian start-up ecosystem through WinZO.

Company :-Dentsu Creative PR

User :- Ankush Chavan

Email :...