Al Shamal To Meet Al Wakrah, Al Khor Face Al Gharafa In Qatar Basketball League

Doha: The eighth round of the first half of the 2024-2025 Qatar League season will reach its conclusion today with two critical games taking place at the QBF Indoor Hall.

The first game, featuring Al Shamal against Al Wakrah, is scheduled to commence at 5:10 pm. The subsequent game will see Al Khor compete against Al Gharafa at 7:00 pm.

These encounters are expected to be highly competitive, as each team aim to secure a victory and enhance their standing in the league prior to the commencement of the second half.

Al Shamal enter the game with a strong sense of confidence, having performed well in previous rounds, and currently hold the fifth position with 11 points, which is equal to that of Qatar SC.

The team are determined to close the gap with Al Arabi, who occupy the fourth position with 13 points, which is also equal to Al Ahli in third place.

Conversely, Al Wakrah, positioned seventh with nine points, are eager to improve its ranking.

The second match promises to be even more intense, as Al Khor and Al Gharafa strive for a crucial victory that could bolster their chances of escaping the lower end of the table.

Al Khor are currently in eighth place with eight points, tied with Al Gharafa, who sit in ninth and last place.

This game presents a significant opportunity for both teams to distance themselves from the bottom of the league standings and regain their confidence ahead of the tournament's second half.

In the overall standings, Al Rayyan lead the league with 15 points, having won seven matches and suffered only one defeat, thereby establishing themsevles as a leading contender for the title.

Al Sadd follow closely in second place with 14 points, positioning themselves as a formidable rival in the race for the top spot.

The second half competitions are expected to start on January 9.