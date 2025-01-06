Australian authorities end search for body of shark attack victim

(MENAFN) Authorities in South Australia have officially ended the search for the body of a surfer who was killed in a shark attack at Granites Beach, located approximately 480 km northwest of Adelaide. Lance Appleby, 28, was surfing at the beach on Thursday evening when witnesses reported seeing a shark attack him, prompting an extensive search and rescue operation. The search, which involved efforts by sea, land, and air, lasted for four days but was ultimately called off.



South Australia Police, in collaboration with the State Emergency Service, Country Fire Service, local council members, including the mayor, and community volunteers, conducted the search. Unfortunately, despite these efforts, they were unable to locate Appleby’s body. The police issued a statement expressing gratitude to everyone who assisted in the search during the tragic incident.



Earlier in the day on Thursday, locals reported sighting a great white shark in the area. Witnesses said that Appleby was knocked off his surfboard by a wave before being pulled underwater by the shark. After the attack, a person on a jet ski managed to recover Appleby’s surfboard, which had a bite mark on it.



This incident marks the third fatal shark attack off the coast of South Australia in 2023, with one also occurring at Granites Beach. However, there have been no fatal shark attacks in the region in 2024.

