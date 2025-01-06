INRIX 2024 Global Traffic Scorecard: Employees & Consumers Returned To Downtowns, Traffic Delays & Costs Grew

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Every year since 2020, we've seen traffic gradually rise towards what it was pre-pandemic," said Bob Pishue, analyst at INRIX and author of the 2024 Global Traffic Scorecard. "While the U.S. is still behind pre-2020 levels of traffic, a pullback of remote and hybrid work models, specifically in tech-heavy areas like San Jose, San Francisco, and Seattle, brought a large jump in downtown trips, which is a good sign for metropolitan economies. The data also shows more economic activity Saturday and Sunday evenings as the downtown core returns to life." Ten U.S. cities made the Top 25 world's worst congested cities as more employees and consumers returned downtown Post thi The higher number of daily commuters heading downtown can bring economic benefits, but it's a double-edged sword. Pishue continued, "Traffic can be an indicator of economic boon, but ironically, it's a hamper on economies in of itself. Each minute spent waiting in traffic results in money and productivity lost." Americans Waste One Week a Year Sitting in Congestion

New York City, Chicago (both with 102 hours) and Los Angeles (88 hours) are the most congested cities in in the United States, costing drivers $1,826 and $1,575 respectively. The country's biggest increase in traffic congestion came from 15th-ranked Denver, where residents saw a 19% increase in traffic delay compared to 2023. Overall, congestion resulted in drivers losing an average of 43 hours to traffic jams in 2024, equal to about one work week, costing $771 in lost time and productivity. Nationwide, this sums to more than four billion hours lost, costing $74 billion in lost time. Table 1: 10 Most Congested Urban Areas in the U.S.

2024 US

Rank

(2023

Rank) Urban Area 2024

Hours

Lost

(2023) Percent

Change 2024

Cost per

Driver 2024

Cost

per

City Downtown

Speed (mph) 1 (1) New York City, NY 102 (101) 1

% $1,826 $9.5 B 13 2 (2) Chicago, IL 102 (96) 6

% $1,826 $6.6 B 14 3 (3) Los Angeles, CA 88 (89) -1

% $1,575 $8.5 B 22 4 (4) Boston, MA 79 (88) -10

% $1,414 $2.7 B 13 5 (6) Philadelphia, PA 77 (69) 12

% $1,378 $3.3 B 14 6 (5) Miami, FL 74 (70) 6

% $1,325 $3.4 B 20 7 (8) Houston, TX 66 (62) 6

% $1,181 $3.5 B 17 8 (9) Atlanta, GA 65 (61) 7

% $1,164 $2.9 B 18 9 (7) Washington, DC 62 (63) -2

% $1,110 $2.8 B 12 10 (10) Seattle, WA 63 (58) 9

% $1,128 $1.8 B 18

Downtown's Revival

Nine out of 10 of the United States' largest metros saw trips increase into the city core, capped by a sharp +25% increase in trips to Downtown Houston, followed by Chicago (+13%), Dallas (+12%) and Atlanta (+10%). INRIX analysis has pinpointed that the increase in downtown trips across the country is not only due to a return to in-person work as Saturdays and Sundays saw the largest year-over-year increases in nighttime trips to downtown (12.5% and 12.7%, respectively). These findings suggest the same improvements cities made to attract employees downtown are also responsible for driving increased leisure/entertainment activity and a return to nightlife.

The Most Congested Corridors in the U.S.

Delay on the country's busiest roads continues to be one of the most volatile traffic metrics. After holding three spots in the top 10 in 2023, Stamford, Connecticut's infamous I-95 is now number one in the country's most congested roads, seeing an influx of traffic from both commuters and freight truck drivers across the tri-state area. Roads in New York and California hold 12 of the 25 spots in INRIX's most congested U.S. corridors rankings.

Table 2: 10 Most Congested U.S. Roads in 2024

Rank Urban Area Road

Name From To Peak

Hour 2024

Peak

Minutes

Lost 2024

Hours

Lost 1 Stamford, CT I-95 SB Westport Indian Field Road 8:00 AM 38 151 2 Boston, MA I-93 SB Charles River Pilgrim's

Highway 3:00 PM 27 109 3 Dallas, TX US-80 EB I-635 Forney, TX 5:00 PM 22 88 4 New York City, NY I-278 BQE WB I-495 I'Chnge Tillary Street 4:00 PM 21 85 5 Chicago, IL I-55 SB I-90 S Cicero Ave 4:00 PM 20 79 6 Chicago, IL I-90 EB Cicero Ave W Fullerton Ave 8:00 AM 20 79 7 Chicago, IL I-90 EB Cicero Ave Ohio Street 8:00 AM 19 76 8 New York City, NY Cross Bronx Expy SB Bruckner Expy Walter Gladwin

Park 4:00 PM 17 67 9 Chicago, IL I-290 EB S Wolf Road Harlem Ave 5:00 PM 13 66 10 Chicago, IL I-90 WB W Ontario Street W Irving Park

Rd 4:00 PM 13 64

International Cities Grew at Faster Rate

While most large U.S. metros saw an increase in traffic delay in 2024, many areas outside of the United States grew at an even higher rate. Four cities in the Global Top 10 alone saw double-digit increases in traffic delay compared to 2023. For comparison, only five cities in this year's U.S. Top 25 saw double-digit increases, with zero coming in the top 10. Additionally, 3 out of 4 cities in the 2024 Global Top 25 that saw year-over-year decreases in traffic congestion came from the U.S.

Table 3: 10 Most Congested Cities in the World in 2024

2024 Impact Rank

(2023 Rank) Urban Area Country 2024

Delay

per Driver

(hours) 2023 Delay

per Driver

(hours) Change

from 2023 Downtown

Speed

(mph) 1 (6) Istanbul TUR 105 91 15

% 15 2 (1) New York City, NY USA 102 101 1

% 13 3 (5) Chicago, IL USA 102 96 6

% 14 4 (2) Mexico City MEX 97 96 1

% 13 5 (3) London GBR 101 99 2

% 13 6 (4) Paris FRA 97 97 0

% 13 7 (10) Jakarta IDN 89 65 37

% 13 8 (7) Los Angeles, CA USA 88 89 -1

% 22 9 (9) Cape Town ZAF 94 83 13

% 14 10 (12) Brisbane AUS 84 74 14

% 21

Combatting the Congestion Crisis

Access to reliable, consistent data is the first step in tackling congestion. Applying big data to create intelligent transportation systems is key to solving urban mobility problems. INRIX data and analytics on mobility, traffic signals, parking, safety and population movement can help city planners and engineers make data-based decisions to prioritize spending to maximize benefits and reduce costs now and into the future.

The key findings of the INRIX 2024 Global Traffic Scorecard provide a quantifiable benchmark for governments and cities across the world to measure progress to improve urban mobility and track the impact of spending on smart city initiatives.

Please visit for:



Full 2024 Global Traffic Scorecard report

Interactive webpage with data and information for nearly 1,000 cities and 37 countries Complete methodology

About INRIX

Founded in 2004, INRIX pioneered intelligent mobility solutions by transforming big data from connected devices and vehicles into mobility insights. For nearly two decades, INRIX has harnessed machine learning and artificial intelligence to deliver precise and actionable mobility data. This revolutionary approach enabled INRIX to become one of the leading providers of data and analytics into how people move. By empowering cities, businesses, and people with valuable insights, INRIX is helping to make the world smarter, safer, and greener. With partners and solutions spanning across the entire mobility ecosystem, INRIX is uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology and transportation – whether its keeping road users safe, improving traffic signal timing to reduce delay and greenhouse gasses, optimizing last-mile delivery, or helping uncover market insights. Learn more at INRIX .

