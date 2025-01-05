Washington Post Cartoonist Quits Job Over Mocking Amazon Billionaire
Date
1/5/2025 10:09:53 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
An award-winning Political cartoonist for the Washington Post
has announced her resignation after a cartoon depicting the
newspaper's billionaire owner grovelling before United States
President-elect Donald trump was rejected.
Azernews reports via co that Ann
Telnaes posted on Substack late Friday local time that this was the
first time she“had a cartoon killed because of who or what I chose
to aim my pen at”.
The cartoon – which she included in her post – depicts Amazon
founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, as well as Facebook
and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and other media and tech moguls,
kneeling and holding up bags of money before a massive Trump.
Also shown is a prostrated Mickey Mouse, the symbol of the
Disney Company, which owns ABC News. The television network
recently reached a US$15 million ($26m) settlement with Trump after
he sued for defamation over reporting on his sexual abuse trial in
New York.
Telnaes wrote that while previous sketches of hers had been
rejected, this was the first time that had happened because of her
“point of view”.
MENAFN05012025000195011045ID1109056466
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.