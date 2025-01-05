(MENAFN) Christopher Helali, leader of the American Communist Party, has predicted that the US will continue to use Ukraine to support in regions like Africa and the Middle East throughout 2025. Speaking to RT, Helali highlighted Ukrainian Foreign Andrey Sybiha’s visit to Damascus as a pivotal moment, pointing to Ukraine’s alleged role in supporting groups like Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS) in Syria. Helali claimed Ukraine had provided military and technical support to these forces, who recently toppled Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government.



Helali also voiced concerns about Ukraine's growing influence in the Sahel region of Africa, citing accusations by military leaders from Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger that Ukraine had armed and trained rebels and insurgents. Despite Ukraine denying these claims, Helali suggested that the West is using Ukraine to pursue covert military operations in these regions, including backing terrorist networks. He further suggested that the US and its allies had historically used such groups for their own strategic purposes, with Helali warning of continued involvement in these "dirty projects" in the future.

