Study Reveals Moderate Health-Promoting Behaviours Among Healthcare Employees

Doha, Qatar: A recent study has revealed that healthcare employees in Qatar exhibit a moderate level of health-promoting behaviours, with exercise identified as the area requiring the most improvement.

The study, titled The Health-Promoting Lifestyle Behaviours of Healthcare Employees in Qatar – A Cross-Sectional Comparative Study, examines the health-promoting lifestyles of employees at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), the largest secondary and tertiary healthcare provider in the country.

The study aimed to compare the health-promoting behaviors between at-risk and non-risk groups of employees working at HMC. A total of 526 employees, ranging in age from 22 to 69 years, participated in the survey, with a mean age of 41. The majority of participants were female (64%), and most were from South Asia (43%), followed by Southeast Asia (16%) and the Middle East (15%). Additionally, 43% of participants were classified as overweight, while 27% were obese.

The research found that the overall health-promoting practices of the participants were moderate, a trend consistent with international studies. Participants scored higher in domains related to life appreciation and social support, while scores for stress management, nutrition, and exercise were relatively lower. Specifically, the subscale related to exercise received the lowest scores, indicating a clear need for improvement in physical activity.

The study utilised the Adolescent Health Promotion Short Form (AHP-SF), a 21-item tool assessing six health-related behaviors: nutrition, social support, health responsibility, life appreciation, exercise, and stress management. The survey included a range of demographic questions, and the results revealed no significant differences in health-promoting behaviors between at-risk and non-risk employees. This suggests that factors such as socioeconomic status, education, and workplace wellness programs may help reduce the differences in health behaviors between these groups.

The research highlights several key findings, particularly in the life appreciation and social support domains. Many healthcare employees reported high levels of life satisfaction and strong interpersonal relationships at work and in their communities. These positive factors likely contribute to a sense of self-fulfillment and reduced stress. However, the study also found that employees' physical activity levels were low, primarily due to heavy workloads and shift work schedules. These findings align with previous research indicating that healthcare professionals often face barriers to regular physical activity, despite its well-documented benefits for heart health, weight management, and mental well-being.

Stress management also emerged as a notable area of focus. Although participants reported moderate success in managing stress, there is growing evidence that stress at the workplace can lead to serious health conditions such as heart disease and diabetes. The study suggests that wellness programs focused on addressing psychological well-being could further enhance stress management efforts for healthcare employees.

Regarding nutrition, the study participants showed moderate adherence to healthy dietary practices, with a notable intake of fruits and vegetables. However, the research suggests that further educational efforts on nutrition could be beneficial, particularly for those without a medical background. This could help improve employees' overall dietary habits and combat the growing concern of obesity among healthcare workers.

The study concludes that while healthcare employees in Qatar generally practice a moderate level of health-promoting behaviors, there is a significant opportunity to enhance their physical activity and nutrition habits. Workplace wellness initiatives, including stress management, exercise, and nutrition education, are critical to fostering healthier behaviors and improving overall employee well-being.