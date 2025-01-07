Ukraine to receive 180K rounds for Gepards from Rheinmetall

(MENAFN) Rheinmetall will send to Ukraine new 180,000 35-mm rounds for Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery systems. The producer stated this on its website, Ukrinform reads.



The of Defense of Ukraine has requested from Rheinmetall extra 35-mm munitions for the Gepard system in December 2024. The previous order contains 180,000 tHEI-T (high-explosive incendiary with tracer) munitions.



The order worth is in the high double-digit million euro range and funded by Germany, the report stated.



In February 2023, Rheinmetall had an order to send to Ukraine about 300,000 rounds for the Gepard.



The ordered shells can be used to efficiently combat different targets in the air, like drones. It will be manufactured at Rheinmetall's Unterlüß site in Lower Saxony. Owing to the high demand for 35mm shells in spring 2023, the manufacturing line was rebuilt there.



So far, Germany has given more than 55 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks to Ukraine, which had been decommissioned by the Bundeswehr.



