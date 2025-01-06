The Overlooked Atrocities And EU's Failure To Act

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) On 31 October 2024, the EU-Bangladesh Sub-group on Good Governance and Human Rights met in Dhaka to discuss cooperation in strengthening human rights, good governance, and ongoing reforms under Bangladesh's interim government.

Both parties acknowledged the opportunity for progress amidst the country's transition, particularly following the July/August uprising. The EU welcomed Bangladesh's commitment to reforms, including ratifying the International for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance and creating a Commission on enforced disappearances. They also discussed the importance of transitional justice and accountability for past human rights violations, emphasizing women's and minority rights, electoral reforms, and labor rights. Bangladesh reaffirmed its dedication to democracy and human rights and shared its collaboration with the UN to address violations during the student-led movement. Both sides agreed on the need for continued cooperation in multilateral human rights fora.

However, the ongoing violence against Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh, particularly after the government fell in August 2024, did not even find mention in the discussions. While the EU has previously called for addressing earlier atrocities, it failed to question or seek accountability for the recent surge of targeted violence.

Since the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, Bangladesh has been engulfed in intense political and social turmoil, with devastating consequences for its religious minorities, particularly Hindus. The violence against communities, including attacks on homes, businesses, temples, and community leaders, has escalated to levels unseen since the 1971 genocide. Despite the grave human rights violations occurring, the European Union (EU), a significant global actor and one of Bangladesh's largest aid donors, has failed to take substantial action or effectively address the situation.

Hindus, who now make up only 7.95% of Bangladesh's population, have been disproportionately targeted in this ongoing violence. Over 200 documented attacks on minorities have taken place across 52 districts since August. Community leaders of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) have been arrested on dubious charges of sedition.

The situation has been further exacerbated by the actions of the interim government, which has overseen the release of radical Islamist elements convicted of terrorism, including members of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Jamaat-e-Islami leaders, has stirred fears of a resurgence of Islamic extremism. These actions contradict the secular foundations of Bangladesh and signal a disturbing drift toward authoritarianism. Yunus has delayed the holding of general elections and created a constitution-amending committee without democratic mandate, raising alarm about the country's direction towards an undemocratic and potentially Taliban-like regime.

The EU, despite being Bangladesh's largest export partner and a major aid donor, has largely remained silent. While the EU has engaged in a few bilateral meetings with the interim government, it has refrained from issuing any strong statements condemning the escalating violence and human rights abuses. This silence is deeply troubling, especially in contrast to the EU's usual approach of addressing crises and human rights violations in other regions.

The European Parliament has failed to adopt a resolution condemning the systemic persecution of religious minorities in Bangladesh, including attacks on Hindus. This silence on growing authoritarianism and the lack of action to restore democratic processes raises serious concerns about the EU's commitment to human rights and democracy.

The EU's inaction in the face of escalating religious persecution and political instability undermines its credibility as a defender of democratic values and risks destabilizing the region. It must act decisively, leveraging its influence to demand an end to the persecution of Hindus and other minorities, call for free and fair elections, and push for the restoration of democracy in Bangladesh.

If the EU continues to ignore these atrocities, it risks losing its position as a global leader in promoting human rights and democracy. Such inaction could embolden extremist forces, further entrench authoritarianism, and destabilize the region, jeopardizing EU interests in Asia. Immediate action is essential to prevent Bangladesh from descending into chaos similar to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

(The writer is an author, columnist, and holds a Ph.D. in Sociology)