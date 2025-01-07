10 Ways Mothers Can Benefit From Qatar National Library Book Collections

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar National Library (QNL) collections are designed to offer support, ideas, and inspiration for every step of motherhood journey, and the librarians have handpicked some topics and to assist in navigating uncertainties and embracing joyful moments.

For expecting mothers, QNL collection includes books that offer everything from prenatal care to mental and emotional wellness. Discover essential guides on birthing options, parenting philosophies, tips, and even advice on preparing from home for the baby's arrival.

These readings can provide mothers with the confidence and knowledge need during this transformative period. The QNL librarians recommend What To Expect When You're Expecting by Heidi Murkoff and Sharon Mazel, which is available both in Arabic and English.



Parenting doesn't come with a manual, but QNL collections get close. Find guidance on establishing routines, fostering positive interactions, and creating a nurturing environment that supports your child's emotional and intellectual growth, helping them become confident and compassionate individuals. To help nurture the child's mental wellbeing, QNL librarians recommend The Whole-Brain Child: 12 Revolutionary Strategies to Nurture Your Child's Developing Mind.

Learning starts at home, and QNL educational books help inspire a love for learning in the child. These resources cover everything from early literacy and numeracy skills to science projects and art activities that spark curiosity.

These books lay the foundation for a lifelong passion for learning. QNL librarians recommend Bill Nye's Great Big World of Science and Tinkerlab: A Hands-On Guide for Little Inventors. Mealtime can be more than just a routine - it's an opportunity for connection, creativity, and nourishment. QNL recipe collections range from easy, family-friendly meals to nutrition-focused cookbooks for every dietary need. Explore recipes that introduce new flavors and foods, making mealtime memorable and fun.

Whether looking for quick meals, healthy snacks, or recipes to make with your kids, these cookbooks make family dining a delightful experience.

Reading together at bedtime is one of the most cherished moments for many families. QNL offers a beautiful collection of bedtime stories that spark the child's imagination and create lasting memories. With themes of kindness, courage, and curiosity, these stories nurture creativity and foster a love of reading. Take the child on magical trip with“Good night, good night,” a book based on the“Going to Bed” book by Sandra Boynton. For short stories, QNL Librarians recommend“5-minute bedtime stories”.

For parents of children with autism, QNL offers a specialised selection of books providing support, understanding, and insight. These resources include expert advice on creating supportive environments, encouraging communication, and fostering social skills.