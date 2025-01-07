Honey Festival To Begin On January 9

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Municipality has announced to open honey festival at Umm Salal Central on January 9, 2025.

The ten-day festival will be organised by the Department of Agricultural Affairs, in cooperation with Hassad Food Company, within Umm Salal Winter Festival activities.

The festival will receive visitors from 9am to 1pm and from 4pm to 8pm until January 18. The festival aims to focus on a variety of local honey that reflect the natural diversity of Qatar, with an emphasis on supporting local farmers and encouraging the production.

Umm Salal Winter Festival hosts a number of important events and exhibitions during the period from November 21, 2024 to February 19, 2025, with the aim of highlighting the national identity and supporting the local product.

Umm Salal Central Market is one of the markets managed by Aswaq for Food Facilities Management Company (a subsidiary of Hassad Food). The central market spans over 60,000m2, and is located at the intersection of integral highways (Al-Majd and Al-Shamal), which links the market directly to the main ports of Al-Wakra, Al-Ruwais, Al-Khor and Doha.

Under Umm Salal Winter Festival hosted a flower festival was held from December 19 to 26, 2024

The exhibition highlighted the natural diversity of Qatar by displaying a distinguished collection of local flowers and plants, with a focus on supporting local farmers and encouraging the production of national flowers in addition to enhancing environmental awareness and encouraging sustainable agriculture. The exhibition allowed visitors to explore the beauty of local flowers and learn about their cultivation and care techniques. It also served as a platform for marketing national agricultural products related to plants and flowers.