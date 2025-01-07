QNB Arranges Visit For PSG Players To PSG Academy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB arranged a visit for Paris Saint-Germain professional players to the PSG Academy as part of its winter tour, aimed to integrate the children with the players through a series of entertaining activities.

The French team stars shared their experience and inspired the children, and the young footballers had the chance to learn more about tricks and training tips.

The visit comes as part of QNB's long-term sponsorship with the French football club and its continuous joint collaboration to promote healthy lifestyle and sports initiatives among football passionate children.

PSG Academy, the biggest and most reputable football school in Qatar, offers special programs for the children's football talent.

Commenting on the visit, Heba Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice-President of QNB Group Communications, said,“We are delighted to be an active part of this exciting event for the young athletes, offering them with a unique chance to meet and learn from PSG professional players which will create a long-lasting memory for them. QNB is also committed to promote sport and healthy living in the community and support all initiatives that foster it.”

