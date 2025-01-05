US Treasury makes allegations that China is hacking its workstations

(MENAFN) The US Treasury has accused state-sponsored Chinese hackers of breaching its systems, gaining access to unclassified documents and workstations used by employees. The breach, discovered on December 8, was triggered when a security key, provided by BeyondTrust, a third-party service provider, was compromised. This key allowed the attackers to bypass security measures and remotely access specific Treasury workstations.



In a letter to lawmakers on December 30, the Treasury confirmed that the attack was attributed to a Chinese-backed Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) group. The incident has been categorized as a significant cybersecurity breach, prompting collaboration with the FBI, intelligence agencies, and other investigators to evaluate its impact. The compromised service has since been taken offline, and there is currently no evidence of ongoing access to Treasury data.



This breach follows another reported hacking incident by a different Chinese group, Salt Typhoon, which targeted US telecommunications companies and gained access to sensitive communications, including those of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance. Beijing has denied the allegations and dismissed them as a tactic to discredit China, urging the US to stop using hacking claims to justify sanctions.

