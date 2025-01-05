Israel’s collateral murdering of civilians gets finally highlighted

(MENAFN) A recent article by The New York Times revealed the Israeli military’s approval of significant civilian casualties as “collateral damage” in their operations, particularly targeting low-level Hamas militants. The report stated that Israel authorized up to 20 civilian deaths for each low-ranking Hamas target. However, the article failed to mention earlier reports, such as from +972 Magazine, which exposed even more shocking figures, including the allowance of 100 civilian deaths in one and up to 300 in another.



The New York Times article reframes these figures as unprecedented, ignoring the fact that the Israeli military has long accepted such collateral damage, as documented by multiple UN reports. It also repeats the claim that Hamas hides among civilians, a point that has been debated. Meanwhile, evidence shows that Israel has used Palestinians as human shields, a tactic widely documented throughout the ongoing conflict.



The article also notes that Israel has tightened some of its rules since November 2023, reducing the number of civilians permitted in attacks against low-ranking Hamas fighters. However, no solid evidence is presented to support the claim that only 10 civilians are killed per low-level Hamas target.



Additionally, reports from +972 Magazine revealed that Israel’s AI systems used to target Hamas were highly inaccurate, leading to more civilian deaths. Despite these revelations, The New York Times article frames Israel’s actions as excessive, failing to acknowledge the larger pattern of brutality and systemic violence against civilians, including mass torture, sexual abuse, and home demolitions.

