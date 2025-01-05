US Fed Reserve formal highlights inflations threats related to Trump return

(MENAFN) A high-ranking US Federal Reserve formal has emphasized the inflation threats linked to President-elect Donald Trump’s coming back to office in January.



Addressing business heads on Friday, Fed leader Tom Barkin alerted the US might experience important development but also cautioned of inflationary tensions, especially if employing and salaries surge.



Barkin outlined many positive factors, such as robust consumer spending, few job losses, as well as stable salary development. Nonetheless, he accredited that consumers are starting to push back against the increasing prices, proposing a possible sloping point in inflation dynamics.



“How economic policy uncertainty resolves will matter. But, with what we know today, I expect more upside than downside in terms of growth,” Barkin noted. There might be “more risk on the inflation side,” particularly if the labor market enhances, he also noted.



Regardless of his promise to reduce inflation, some of Trump's strategies linked to taxes as well as immigration, have economists concerned that inflation might rise.

