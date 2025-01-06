Capitalization Of Ukrainian Agricultural Holding Companies Up By More Than EUR 3.8B Experts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the fourth quarter of 2024, most Ukrainian agricultural companies showed a rise in capitalization through logistics improvements and changes on the global agrarian markets, as well as a certain improvement in the economic and situation in Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by UkrAgroConsult , referring to its own calculations, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Following the stock data and estimates of UkrAgroConsult, the total capitalization of agricultural holding companies (MHP, Kernel, Agroton, Astarta-Kyiv, AgroGeneration, Milkiland, IMC, KSG Agro, Ukrproduct, Agroliga) reached EUR 13,377.52 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, which is EUR 3,810.58 million (or 28.4%) higher compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 (EUR 9,566.94 million),” the report states.

The main growth factors were the improved economic standing of the agricultural holding companies, the stabilization of stock markets, and the strengthening of the exchange rate of currencies, in which shares are traded.

Additionally, the increased capitalization resulted from logistics improvements and changes on the global agrarian markets that affected the price of agricultural products.

As noted by the experts, the growth in capitalization allowed agricultural holding companies to allocate more funds for various needs, restore the lost positions in stock markets, as well as had a positive effect on the situation in the agro-industrial sector and agriculture in general.

A reminder that Astarta became the first company to have benefited from the Law 'On Government Support for Investment Projects with Significant Investments in Ukraine'. The holding company will build an agricultural processing plant in the Poltava region.