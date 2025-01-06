Washington DC Residents Enjoy Snowball Fight As Donald Trump's Victory Is Certified By Congress Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As US President-elect Donald Trump's victory was certified on January 6, the US capital city, Washington DC, received heavy snowfall. Several residents took advantage of the snowfall and engaged in a snowball fight in front of the Washington Monument.

The Washington DC Snowball Fight Association has been organising this event since 2010.

A major snowstorm was recorded in the mid-Atlantic states of the US on Monday. Nearly five inches of snow had fallen in Washington DC by 8 am on Monday, and some areas of Maryland and Virginia also recorded eight inches of snowfall, reported Reuters, citing the US National Weather Service.

It is expected that the snowfall will result in severe travel disruptions. Governors of states such as Kansas, Kentucky, Arkansas, West Virginia, Virginia and Maryland, have declared states of emergency.

While the Washington residents are enjoying snowfights, some other parts of the US are facing difficulties due to the snowstorm.

At least 365 people crashed in Missouri on Sunday, where dozens were injured and one person died, reported BBC News.

Kansas is one of the worst-hit states, where two people were killed in a car crash. Meanwhile, a person was found dead in front of a bus stop in Houston, Texas, due to the cold weather, it added. Nearly 300 car crashes were reported from midnight to Monday morning in Virginia, where authorities asked residents to avoid driving in certain parts of the state. One motorist had died in Virginia, the report said.

On Monday, Congress officially certified Donald Trump's victory in the US Presidential election 2024 without challenge. This was in contrast to the January 6, 2021, certification, where a violent mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol.

Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the session of counting the Electoral College votes from each state.“Today, America's democracy stood,” Kamala Harris said after presiding over the session.