'First Earthquake Of 2025': Netizens React As 'Very Scary', Massive Quake Hits Tibet, Nepal And Parts Of India
1/6/2025 10:17:07 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) 'First earthquake of 2025': Netizens react as 'very scary', massive quake hits Tibet, Nepal and parts of India
As a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit Tibet early on Tuesday, January 7, tremors across northern India and Nepal jolted social media users awake who dubbed this“very scary” quake as“mother nature sending an earthquake to wake” .
Here's how netizens reacted:
This was very scary earthquake tbh, and I think it was over a minute long, my body is still shaking, traumatic flashbacks of 2072 earthquake. I hope and pray everyone is safe and okay.
i actually felt the earthquake this time
She a 7 but she's damn scary
Dude the Earthquake scared the shit out of me. I hope you all are safe. We've been having so many recently, I know EQ can't be predicted but this is very unsettling.
earthquake was really strong
7.1 is insane. This is the first earthquake I felt after 2015. Crazy!
Omg I woke up so early cause of a big earthquake
Got woken up by an early morning earthquake in Nepal.
Whoa, did anyone else just feel that? Everything started shaking for a few seconds. Hope everyone is okay and nothing is damaged yet. Definitely a scary moment!
Kya subhah hai earthquake se start ho rhi
Lo bhai. First earthquake of 2025. And jeez what a massive one
not mother nature sending an earthquake to wake me up early in the morning
Was fast asleep & woke up to the sound of commotion in the household asking me to rush out into the street outside. Seems I slept through an earthquake
Quiet a long one and scary
