Iran, Saudi Arabia Vow To Boost Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- IANS) Tehran, Jan 6 (IANS) Iranian Justice Amin-Hossein Rahimi held a meeting with Saudi Ambassador to Iran Abdullah bin Saud al-Anzi, during which both sides vowed to expand bilateral ties in various areas, especially in judicial and fields.

Rahimi on Sunday expressed satisfaction with the resumption of friendly relations between the two countries since 2023, describing "effective, strong and strategic ties between Tehran and Riyadh as very important and influential," Xinhua news agency reported quoting Iran's official news agency IRNA.

He noted the Iranian government's principled policy of developing friendly ties with all countries, especially neighbouring ones, and called for maintaining and boosting ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia in cultural, economic, and political sectors, said the report.

For his part, al-Anzi called his meeting with the Iranian side "effective," and expressed hope that the expansion of bilateral ties in all areas, particularly in judicial and legal fields, would prepare the ground for a "unique leap" in ties between the two "brotherly and friendly" countries, the report added.

On Wednesday, Iran summoned al-Anzi to protest the execution of six Iranian nationals convicted on drug smuggling charges in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, saying that the executions contradicted judicial cooperation efforts between the two countries.

Iran and Saudi Arabia formally declared in April 2023 the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in early 2016 in response to attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran. The attacks followed Saudi Arabia's execution of a Shiite cleric.

Earlier in November 2024, General Chief of Staff Fayyad al-Ruwaili of the Saudi armed forces held talks with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran, marking a significant step in defence ties between the two regional powers following their diplomatic rapprochement in 2023.

Al-Ruwaili met with Mohammad Baqeri, chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, to explore ways to strengthen military cooperation.